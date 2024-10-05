ODM did not play any part in motion to impeach DP Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Simba Arati has says that ODM is not party to the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking after meeting Migori ODM delegates at the Lichota Show Ground, Arati who is also the Kisii Governor said that what is happening in the impeachment process is the prerogative and mandate of parliament.

Arati noted that the parliament will assess, evaluate, and give a verdict on the impeachment motion as directed by the country’s laws.

He, however, affirmed that ODM will support and respect the outcome of both houses of parliament because they have a right to do so.

Arati committed to strengthening the ODM party at the grassroots level to make ODM more appealing in the next general election.

He however disclosed that ODM was not in any partnership with the government but rather assisting the president to make the country a better place.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko noted that democracy in Africa has a big challenge because of many existing political parties that are formed towards general elections.

Ochilo stressed the need to strengthen the existing political parties and create a sense of belonging to those parties.

He urged the G-Zee to identify with any political outfits of their choice and use it as a vehicle to champion their agendas and rights instead of fighting party-less.

