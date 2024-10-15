Connect with us

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM destined to rule Kenya:Nyong’o

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – Interim Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Anyang Nyong’o has predicted that the Opposition party is destined to rule the country.

Nyong’o, who jetted to his home county on Tuesday to a warm reception from party officials and members at the Kisumu International Airport says the ODM party is a national party with a rich history.

“Do not be afraid to be in this party, we committed to go to the rest of Kenya and make sure we work together to build this party which is destined to rule this country,” he said.

Nyong’o says ODM party has stood for democracy noting that every member in the party is equal.

ODM party chairperson Gladys Wanga says as the founder Secretary General of the party, Governor Nyong’o has what it deserves to lead the party.

Wanga says as party officials, they will walk in the footsteps of the interim party leader to fulfill the desires of party members.

“You know where this movement has come from,you know the challenges we have hone through,” she said.

She noted that the party will grow into greater heights under the leadership of Nyong’o.

“We’re not afraid to say, this party under your stewardship will go far,” she said.

The former party leader Raila Odinga relinquished the position in an effort to concentrate on his bid to become the African Union Commission chairperson.

Nyong’o however called for support to be able to fit the big shoes of Raila as he steps out of the party for a moment.

In attendance at the reception include Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, MPs Dr Joshua Oron, Dr James Nyikal, Aduma Owuor and Rosa Buyu.

A thanksgiving service is set at Rayta ACK church in Seme sub county, the home Constituency of Governor Nyong’o.

