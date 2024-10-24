Nyamira Speaker Enock Okero Impeached Amid Allegations of Sabotage and Mismanagement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nyamira, Kenya, Oct 24, 2024 — Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero has been impeached after 21 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) voted to oust him, marking the culmination of weeks of political turmoil.

Okero, who had been on suspension for two weeks, faced accusations of sabotaging assembly motions, particularly those aimed at ousting Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Drama has gripped the Nyamira County Assembly over the past month, with tensions escalating between MCAs and the Speaker. In one incident, Okero was forcefully ejected from his office after a heated standoff, and shortly thereafter, the assembly voted to suspend him.

The MCAs who pushed for Okero’s impeachment claimed that he had been deliberately obstructing crucial assembly business, specifically targeting motions aimed at holding the county’s executive accountable.

He was also accused of mismanaging the County Assembly Service Board, which he chairs, with some members alleging that key services had been derailed under his leadership.

In the absence of Speaker Okero, Ekerenyo MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro had been serving as acting speaker, overseeing the assembly’s operations during Okero’s suspension.

Speaking after the impeachment, several MCAs expressed relief, noting that the speaker’s removal was necessary to restore order in the assembly. “The assembly has been crippled by constant disruptions and leadership failures. We are now hopeful that we can move forward and address the pressing issues affecting the people of Nyamira County,” one MCA stated.

However, Okero’s supporters have defended him, accusing some MCAs of orchestrating his removal for political reasons and insisting that the allegations against him were unsubstantiated. They warned that the impeachment would deepen political divisions within the county.

The ouster of Speaker Okero is the latest chapter in the ongoing power struggles within the Nyamira County government, which have often spilled over into public disagreements.

Political observers say the impeachment highlights the deep-rooted tensions between the assembly and the executive, which could hinder the county’s ability to effectively deliver services to its residents.

