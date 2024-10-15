Connect with us

The agency issued the cautionary statement on Saturday amid an influx in vehicles operating outside the regulatory framework as Kenyans head for festivities upcountry/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA announces license revalidation exercise for vehicle operators

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced a multi-agency license revalidation exercise for tow truck owners, motor vehicle dealers, and repairers.

According to the Authority, the exercise is anchored on verifying all motor vehicle and motorcycle dealers in Kenya ensuring compliance with traffic regulations

NTSA in a notice to the public disclosed that the exercise will run from November 11 through to 22 of the same month.

“Through this Public Notice, the Authority informs all tow truck owners, motor vehicle dealers [new and second hand) and repairers of motor vehicles of a multi-agency license revalidation exercise scheduled from 11th to 22nd November 2024,” read the notice in part.

“All operators are therefore directed to complete and submit an online license revalidation form available on the NTSA Website (www.ntsa.go.ke) on or before Wednesday 6th November 2024.”

As part of the process, a multi-agency team will physically inspect the premises of operators to ensure the accuracy of the submitted details.

The exercise comes on the back of an earlier suspension of operating licenses of 121 Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators for flouting traffic regulations.

