Northern Corridor States gear up for Kigali Summit with preparatory meeting in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — The Northern Corridor Integration Projects partner states are in the final stages of preparations for a Heads of States Summit following a six year lull in Presidential level consultations on regional development.

The summit will be hosted in Rwanda before the end of the year.

Over the recent months, the partner States comprising the NCIP namely Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and DRC have shown renewed vigour and commitment to implementation of projects.

The NCIP has 14 Cluster groups each dealing with projects grouped together on the basis of their sector.

Lands and Physical Planning PS Hon Generali Nixon Korir Friday chaired a Principal Secretaries/Permanent Secretaries meeting of the Northern Corridor Integration Projects as NCIP partner States prepare for the upcoming 15th Heads of State Summit.

The meeting which reviewed Land Cluster projects was attended by delegations from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

PS Korir said the report of the meeting of the cluster group will, after being signed by the respective Cabinet Secretaries/Ministers, form part of the agenda for the upcoming 15th Heads of State Summit of the NCIP.

“Land is a very crucial factor for the Northern Corridor Projects and programmes, I assure you of my commitment to work together with you in matters of land acquisition for NCIP,” said PS Korir.

Regular meetings

He urged the Cluster to hold regular meetings for the effective realization of its deliverables and reiterated the importance of the regional meeting in developing solutions to address issues pertaining to land acquisition for Northern Corridor projects and programs.

He called on all Partner States to dedicate extra efforts to ensure land issues are resolved to facilitate the timely implementation of regional integration projects.

In his remarks, the head of the Ugandan delegation, Ambassador Richard Kabonero, thanked the Republic of Kenya for convening the Land for Infrastructure Corridor Cluster meeting.

He expressed appreciation for the Cluster Chair’s dedication in preparing the necessary documentation.

He also informed the meeting that Uganda a few days ago signed a contract with a Turkish company for the construction of a Standard Gauge Railway.

The Head of delegation from Rwanda, Donne Besigye (First Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda to Kenya, who also spoke during the meeting assured that the cluster was going to do a good job in facilitating infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening regional integration and development.

“I affirm Rwanda’s commitment to supporting the Cluster by implementing sustainable land management projects under the Northern Corridor to ensure regional development and economic prosperity,” said Donne Besigye.

Besides the Lands Cluster, the NCIP has another 13 clusters through which the NCIP activities and projects are implemented.

The NCIP was initiated in 2013 and has been an avenue through which the Presidents of the member countries have spearheaded major infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering development and integration across the region.

Member States have undertaken to prioritize land cluster initiatives including registration of community land, valuation of NCIP projects, sharing of geospatial data among others.

