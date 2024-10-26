No constructions after 6pm, NEMA warns contractors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 -The National Environment Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA) has issued a stern warning to construction firms violating issued directives in the country.

The Environmental Authority has promised punitive actions to the firms who have been constructing buildings at night despite regulations stipulating all construction should halt at 6pm.

This is following surveillance check on night construction by NEMA officials as they sought to enforce the issued directives especially in Nairobi where most construction firms flout the principles.

“Surveillance on night constructions was also undertaken to ensure that developments adhere to their license conditions,”the authority stated.

The authority also cautioned firms against constructing buildings during the weekends urging construction firms to adhere to their license conditions.

“Any construction is supposed to stop at 6 pm and is not to be done on weekends,” the statement read.

For one to carry out construction work at night, he or she will require a permit from the relevant authorities.

Such permits are, however, restricted in residential areas especially when they cause noise pollution.

Concerns have been raised by the public about night time construction.It is reported that night shifts in construction have become a persistent problem due to poor workmanship and noise pollution.

This comes days after a building under construction by Elgeyo Marakwet County Government Collapsed on Thursday in Iten, after it reportedly developed weakness in its foundations.

Losses worth Ksh. 50 million were incurred following the collapse.

The market, which was to serve over 3,000 traders upon completion before the end of the year, caved in as workers were on site.

Residents who witnessed the incident condemned the contractor, accusing him of using sub-standard materials.

