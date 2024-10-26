Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The government's affordable housing project that has sparked outrage even as President William Ruto vows to disregard court orders stopping it.

NATIONAL NEWS

No constructions after 6pm, NEMA warns contractors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 -The National Environment Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA) has issued a stern warning to construction firms violating issued directives in the country.

The Environmental Authority has promised punitive actions to the firms who have been constructing buildings at night despite regulations stipulating all construction should halt at 6pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is following surveillance check on night construction by NEMA officials as they sought to enforce the issued directives especially in Nairobi where most construction firms flout the principles.

“Surveillance on night constructions was also undertaken to ensure that developments adhere to their license conditions,”the authority stated.

The authority also cautioned firms against constructing buildings during the weekends urging construction firms to adhere to their license conditions.

“Any construction is supposed to stop at 6 pm and is not to be done on weekends,” the statement read.

For one to carry out construction work at night, he or she will require a permit from the relevant authorities.

Such permits are, however, restricted in residential areas especially when they cause noise pollution.

Concerns have been raised by the public about night time construction.It is reported that night shifts in construction have become a persistent problem due to poor workmanship and noise pollution.

This comes days after a building under construction by Elgeyo Marakwet County Government Collapsed on Thursday in Iten, after it reportedly developed weakness in its foundations.

Losses worth Ksh. 50 million were incurred following the collapse.

The market, which was to serve over 3,000 traders upon completion before the end of the year, caved in as workers were on site.

Residents who witnessed the incident condemned the contractor, accusing him of using sub-standard materials.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua oversees interviews for thousands of Kenyans seeking jobs in Qatar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Thousands of hopeful Kenyans gathered Friday morning at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) as Labour and Social Protection...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 employees of private company deny stealing Sh112mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Two directors of TRV Towers limited have been charged for fraudulently stealing Sh112 million from their employer. The accused...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom to disrupt top up airtime, Okoa Jahazi, bundle purchase services due to systems maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Safaricom has announced a disruption on airtime top up and Okoa Jahazi services from 10pm today due to a...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Junet Mohamed denies interest in Interior CS role

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has refuted claims that he is seeking the position of Cabinet Secretary for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makueni Deputy OCS arrested while allegedly performing traffic duties in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – A deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from Makueni has been arrested for allegedly undertaking traffic duties in Nairobi. According...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We don’t want tribal or discriminative politics: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenya should never again be subjected to the politics of division and ethnicity, President William Ruto has said. Speaking...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru Calls for Unified, Self-Sustained Peace Efforts at AU Retreat in Abidjan

ABIDJAN, Oct 26 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for unified self-sustained peace efforts in Africa. Speaking at the 15th High-Level Retreat on...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ opposes proposal to extend term limits for elected leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has opposed the proposed extension of presidential term limit and other elective seats...

2 hours ago