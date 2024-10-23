No certificates without KNQA registration, government warns training institutions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Oct 23 – The government has directed all training institutions across Kenya to register their qualifications with the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), warning that certificates will no longer be conferred without prior registration.

TVET Principal Secretary, Dr. Esther Muoria, emphasized that this policy will be implemented through the Policy Framework for the Accreditation System on Qualifications.

The framework will govern the registration process for awarding institutions and their qualifications.

“With the establishment of the Kenya National Learners Records Database, the accreditation system will streamline the registration of qualifications, helping to combat fraudulent certifications,” said Dr. Muoria during a workshop in Machakos County to develop national accreditation standards.

So far, over 30 higher learning institutions, including universities, have registered their qualifications with the Kenya National Learners Record Database (KNLRD), which is managed by KNQA. The system aims to eliminate fake qualifications by ensuring only accredited institutions onboard their qualifications. Dr. Muoria lauded the support of sector regulators like TVET Authority and the Commission for University Education in this effort.

She stressed the importance of accreditation and registration as essential pillars of a robust education system that aligns with national and international standards. “A strong qualifications framework guarantees recognition and credibility, giving confidence to learners, employers, and institutions,” she added.

Dr. Alice Kande, Director General of KNQA, revealed that the Authority is working with stakeholders to ensure the right skills are developed to meet labour market demands. “Universities are showing great interest in registering their qualifications on the platform,” she said, urging more institutions to populate the system with accurate data.

KNQA is also implementing the National Qualifications Information Management System (NAQIMS) to manage a reliable database of all qualifications in the country, promoting comparability and information sharing globally.

