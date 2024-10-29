New Strategies to Combat Youth Unemployment Unveiled at Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29, 2024 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, has called for a transformative approach to address Kenya’s youth unemployment crisis, emphasizing that “it can no longer be business as usual.”

Speaking at the East African Employability Summit held at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC), Dr. Mutua stressed the need for innovative strategies to bridge the skills gap affecting youth employability in the region.

The summit, themed “Building on the Gains: Closing the Youth Employability Skills Gap in the East African Community,” brought together delegates from across the region focused on creating lasting solutions for youth challenges. Dr. Mutua highlighted the importance of equipping young people with the necessary skills for entrepreneurship and decent work opportunities.

Acknowledging the role of government, he urged the youth to take proactive steps toward their future, advising them to be “consistent, persistent, and organized” in acquiring skills that will enable them to thrive. He also encouraged graduates to consider volunteering to gain experience and enhance their CVs.

During the summit, Dr. Mutua launched the 1 Million Next Level Initiative, aiming to connect over one million Kenyan youth annually with job and entrepreneurial opportunities. He also introduced the Kenya Skills Hub, a virtual platform providing access to crucial information on skills development and work-based learning.

In efforts to align education with industry needs, Dr. Mutua unveiled the National Policy on Linking Industry to Education, Training, and Research, alongside new guidelines for career guidance. These initiatives are designed to bridge the gap between academic training and job market requirements.

Dr. Mutua, accompanied by Principal Secretary for the State Department of Labour, Shadrack Mwadime, reiterated the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, emphasizing that success will require initiative, resilience, and adaptability from young people.

He noted that Africa’s youth bulge could either be a demographic dividend or a liability, depending on the employment opportunities available. The Kenya Skills Hub aims to provide youth with access to vital information on skills development, work-based learning, and career opportunities to enhance employability and foster economic growth.

