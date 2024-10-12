NCCK Western Region Calls for Temporary Return to NHIF Amid SHIF Hitches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 — The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) Western Region has urged the government to temporarily revert to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to alleviate the suffering caused by the ongoing transition to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

During a consultative forum in Kakamega County, clergy from Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, and Vihiga, led by Pastor Seth Agala, raised concerns over the healthcare crisis, particularly in rural areas, where many Kenyans are unable to access medical services following the suspension of NHIF.

“It is extremely saddening to witness the suffering of our congregants. People are dying because they cannot access medical care,” Pastor Agala said.

He criticized the transition as poorly managed, leaving millions without coverage, and called for the Social Health Authority (SHA) to revert to NHIF during the transition to SHIF to ensure continuity of care. Agala also criticized SHA for focusing more on collecting funds than on service delivery.

On October 2, the Ministry of Health directed healthcare providers to ensure uninterrupted services for SHA members during the transition. However, Kenyans continue to report being denied treatment at health facilities.

About The Author