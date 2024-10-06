Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's National Assembly.

Kenya

National Assembly reviews public input on Gachagua impeachment ahead of Tuesday proceedings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The National Assembly on Sunday began reviewing the views gathered during the public participation process regarding the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The submissions will guide the House in the Gachagua’s formal impeachment proceedings set to commence on Tuesday.

Over the two-day exercise, Kenyans expressed mixed opinions, with some backing the motion and others opposing it.

Gachagua faces allegations of 11 constitutional violations.

Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mutuse Mwengi is the sponsor of the motion that has already received support from over 200 members.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

County News

Turkish Cooperation, Migori MP’s Office launch Reusable Sanitary Towel Manufacturing Plant

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Migori Member of Parliament Office in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a Reusable...

38 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 people killed in inter-clan clashes in Tana River

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – At least eight people have been killed in inter-clan clashes over land dispute in Bangale sub-county, Tana River. The...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s Impeachment is a non-Priority, Baringo Residents Mixed Reaction

BARINGO, Kenya, Oct 5 – Residents of Baringo have termed the current move to impeach the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as a non-priority matter...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM did not play any part in motion to impeach DP Gachagua

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Simba Arati has says that ODM is not party to the impeachment...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Specialized labs prepared to contain Marbug Virus: KEMRI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has announced that it has prepared specialized laboratories across the country following the...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Govt increases surveillance following WHO Marbug Virus alert

The symptoms which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes, difficulty in swallowing and bleeding.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly extends public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment to Saturday

Friday's public participation was organized in 47 centers, one in each county.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna condemns chaos in Gachagua impeachment public hearings

The scenes from some of the public participation forums across the country are shameful and must be condemned.

2 days ago