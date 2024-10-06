National Assembly reviews public input on Gachagua impeachment ahead of Tuesday proceedings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The National Assembly on Sunday began reviewing the views gathered during the public participation process regarding the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The submissions will guide the House in the Gachagua’s formal impeachment proceedings set to commence on Tuesday.

Over the two-day exercise, Kenyans expressed mixed opinions, with some backing the motion and others opposing it.

Gachagua faces allegations of 11 constitutional violations.

Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mutuse Mwengi is the sponsor of the motion that has already received support from over 200 members.

