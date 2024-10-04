Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly extends public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment to Saturday

Friday’s public participation was organized in 47 centers, one in each county.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 — The National Assembly has extended public participation on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment to Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

According to National Assembly clerk Samuel Njoroge, views will be submitted in the form of written submissions and memoranda at all the 290 constituency offices and those of the 47 woman representatives across the country.

Friday’s public participation was organized in 47 centers, one in each county.

“Copies of the special motion, including the grounds for removal and particulars of the allegations, along with relevant documents, may be downloaded from the Parliamentary website,” Njoroge said.

He stated that the form on the public participation may be picked physically at the designated offices or downloaded on the parliament website.

“For avoidance of doubt the template may be filled and submitted in either colour or black and white  for onward transmission to the office of the clerk,”said Njoroge.

The extension follows a High Court order directing the National Assembly to organize another round of public participation in all constituencies.

This came after a petition filed by Muge Law Advocates on behalf of Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina. The matter was certified as urgent.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna condemns chaos in Gachagua impeachment public hearings

The scenes from some of the public participation forums across the country are shameful and must be condemned.

30 mins ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja discuss enhanced US-Kenya law enforcement cooperation

The discussions, held at IG Kanja’s office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Ol-Kalou during public hearing of DP Gachagua’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Chaos have erupted in Ol-Kalou town in Nyandarua County as the public participation in the impeachment motion against Deputy...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Gachagua impeachment in all constituencies

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court sitting in Kerugoya has ordered the National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Deputy President...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Human rights lobby express disappointment over deferment of Baby Pendo case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – A coalition of 21 Human rights organisations have faulted the court over the postponement of the plea taking for...

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court issues arrest warrant for senior police officer linked to baby Pendo’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Baa, a senior police officer implicated in the...

3 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

Kenya

Nakuru Public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment suspended after boycott

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the residents chased away the National Assembly clerks.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Activist Morara ejected from Bomas amid chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 — Activist Morara Kebaso was Friday ejected from the Bomas of Kenya amid chaos as he arrived to present views...

4 hours ago