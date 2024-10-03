Nassir offers DCI information amid outrage over gang-rape of abducted critic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 3 — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has appeared before DCI in Mombasa in connection with the abduction, assault and sodomy of a city blogger.

Nassir presented himself to the DCI at the Coast Regional Police headquarters where it is understood he was questioned for more than one hour.

“Let the DCI do their work, the truth will eventually come out,” said Nassir when he emerged.

Nassir said he provided all the information the police wanted. Detectives did not comment on the matter.

He also said he is ready to bring his mother along who has been linked to the assault.

John Bruce, a blogger critical of the county chief and his government, was abducted on September 12.

He was assaulted and sodomised by people believed to be supporters of Nassir with footage emerging suggestig the involvement of county employees.

