Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kenya

Nakuru Public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment suspended after boycott

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the residents chased away the National Assembly clerks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – The public participation exercise on the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was disrupted in Nakuru as a number of residents refused to engage in the exercise.

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the residents chased away the National Assembly clerks.

“No, this will not happen just leave. This will not happen here just leave,” the unruly crowd was heard shouting.

Officials from National Assembly tried to restore calm but their efforts were futile forcing them to eventually to leave the NG-CDF hall.

In other parts of Nakuru county, the youths took the streets shouting ‘Ruto must go’ even as the exercise continued seamlessly in other parts of the country.

Public Participation on the impeachment of Gachagua has kicked off in various parts of the country.

The exercise is to conducted at the constituency level across 290 constituencies countrywide.

The exercise will afford Kenyans an opportunity to make submissions on the special motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse at designated centers within the constituency.

According to the National Assembly, the exercise has kicked off in Uasin Gishu, Meru, and Nairobi at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Institution said Kenyans started streaming in as early as 6.00 am to fill in the provided questionnaires, with the public participation exercise scheduled to run the whole day today.

“It is all systems go at the Bomas of Kenya, the collection centre for public views from all Constituencies in Nairobi County in regards to the Special Motion on Removal from Office by Impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” said National Assembly.

This comes after the High Court declined to stop the public participation on the impeachment after Gachaguafiled an urgent application in court seeking orders to stop the exercise, citing lack of legislative procedure.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed applicants to serve respondents ahead of the mention next week on Wednesday.

“The Application dated 02/10/2024 shall be mentioned on 09/10/2024 virtually to confirm compliance and to take directions on the expedited hearing and determination of the matter,” read the court papers.

