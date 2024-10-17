Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse who sponsored the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President. /October 2024.

Top stories

Mutuse Hard-Pressed by Senators to Substantiate Evidence in Gachagua Impeachment Trial

He however, defended his motion, clarifying that his role was not to provide definitive evidence but rather to present circumstantial evidence pointing to potential misconduct. He emphasized that the job of investigating and proving such claims rested with the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17-The impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faced scrutiny in the Senate as questions were raised about the strength of evidence presented by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the motion’s sponsor.

As Senators prepared for a make-or-break vote that would seal Gachagua’s fate later Thursday, some expressed concerns over the credibility of the claims regarding Gachagua’s accumulation of Sh5.2 billion within two years of taking office. The money was allegedly tied to money laundering and illicit dealings with the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was among the first to question the validity of the evidence, particularly asking whether any documents from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were submitted to substantiate the claims about Gachagua’s wealth. Cherargei pressed Mutuse on whether he had accessed wealth declarations filed by Gachagua to support the allegations.

Mutuse however, defended his motion, clarifying that his role was not to provide definitive evidence but rather to present circumstantial evidence pointing to potential misconduct. He emphasized that the job of investigating and proving such claims rested with the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

“I was not conducting an investigation because that is the work of the relevant arms, what I have presented is circumstantial evidence that clearly links the Deputy President to a scheme to launder money among other crimes,” he said.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah questioned Mutuse’s understanding of the impeachment process, asking whether he had differentiated between a censure motion and an impeachment motion, and whether the motion met the necessary thresholds for impeachment.

Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute further challenged the evidence, suggesting that it was based more on rumors than concrete proof. He questioned whether Mutuse had presented clear evidence of how Gachagua’s wealth had accumulated to KSh 5.2 billion.

Deputy Speaker Kithure Murungi also sought clarification on whether Mutuse had accessed Gachagua’s financial records from before the 2022 election, which would allow for a comparative analysis of his wealth.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka raised concerns about the serious accusation of money laundering, questioning whether there was any substantial evidence showing a distinction between the money Gachagua handled as an MP and as Deputy President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The senators also focused on allegations that 22 companies referenced in the motion were acquired through conflicts of interest involving government contracts. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot demanded more proof that ownership of these companies was tied to illegal or unethical activity.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch pushed for more details about the net worth of these companies, demanding evidence that they were used to amass wealth through government-related business.

In his motion, Mutuse accused Gachagua of coercing the sale of his late brother’s properties, further alleging that Gachagua had transferred his companies to his sons, who then took out a loan of KSh 600,000. Mutuse also questioned whether Gachagua had disinherited his late brother’s family.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo asked whether Mutuse had consulted Gachagua’s family regarding the handling of the estate, particularly concerning the widow and children of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

Nominated Senator Beth Syengo echoed these concerns, questioning whether the family had provided any evidence to support the accusations against Gachagua.

The Senate also turned its attention to Gachagua’s legal team, asking for clarification on a video clip used as evidence. The clip showed Gachagua publicly criticizing the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Noordin Haji, for what he described as failures in preventing anti-government protests following the Finance Bill 2024.

Senate Majority Leader Cheruiyot asked whether the use of the clip, which featured a past statement by President William Ruto, implied an acceptance of Gachagua’s behavior by drawing a comparison with Ruto’s actions as Deputy President.

Nominated Senator Syengo further inquired about the purpose of another clip played by Gachagua’s team, which showed Ruto speaking in Murang’a and referenced the phrase “Kufa Dereva, Kufa Makanga” (if the driver dies, the conductor dies), asking how it related to the current case.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua’s Fate to be Decided Today as Senate Prepares for Impeachment Vote

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the mover of the impeachment motion, faced intense scrutiny during cross-examination by Gachagua’s lead lawyer, Elisha Ongoya. Mutuse, who...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua denies all 11 charges in Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment motion accuses Gachagua of gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

23 hours ago
Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North. Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North.

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines to stop DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

1 day ago

Top stories

Court to Rule Tomorrow on Whether Senate Can Proceed with Gachagua Impeachment Trial

Chief Justice Martha Koome has already appointed a three-judge bench to hear Gachagua's petition challenging the impeachment process.

3 days ago

Top stories

3-Judge Bench Appointed to Hear Petitions Challenging Gachagua Impeachment

Gachagua has maintained that the impeachment motion is politically motivated and has expressed confidence in the judiciary to deliver a fair ruling. The Senate,...

3 days ago

County News

LIVE: Senate begins Governor Mutai’s impeachment trial

Counsel for the County Assembly said the sub-national legislature will present several witness accounts including a protected witness codenamed 'Kericho daughter'.

3 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Urges Calm Ahead of Impeachment Trial at Senate

Gachagua expressed confidence in the Judiciary to handle the situation fairly if it escalates. He emphasized that it is not feasible for some leaders...

4 days ago

Top stories

Senator Onyonka Pledges Impartiality in Gachagua’s Impeachment Trial

On October 8, a total of 282 Members of the National Assembly voted for DP Gachagua's removal, while 44 voted against impeachment, and one...

1 week ago