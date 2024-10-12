Connect with us

Collins Jumaisi. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi Still At-Large a Month After Escape

Despite the reward, Jumaisi’s whereabouts, along with the other escapees, remain unknown. Members of the public with information are urged to call the DCI hotline 0800722203 or police hotlines 999, 911, and 112.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 — The whereabouts of Collins Jumaisi, a prime suspect in a series of murders in Nairobi’s Kware area, remain unknown more than a month after his escape from police custody.

Speaking on Friday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police confirmed that Jumaisi, who fled alongside 12 Eritrean detainees from Gigiri Police Station on August 20, has not been apprehended. He assured that security teams across the country are actively working to re-arrest the suspect.

“The fugitive is still on the run. The investigation is ongoing, and we are closing in on the suspect,” said DIG Lagat.

The DIG also dismissed claims that local residents assisting police in retrieving bodies had been threatened by security agents, reiterating that the authorities are focused on apprehending Jumaisi without compromising efforts to locate him. “No one has been threatened. We are very keen on arresting this Jumaisi,” he emphasized.

Jumaisi’s escape led to the suspension of eight police officers, including senior officials, amid suspicions of an inside job. Those interdicted include the divisional and station commanders, who are now under investigation for their possible involvement in the escape.

At the time of the incident, then-acting Inspector General of Police, DIG Gilbert Masengeli, hinted at internal complicity. “Preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders,” he said.

On August 22, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced a significant cash reward for any information leading to Jumaisi’s re-arrest. The DCI described Jumaisi, 33, as a “psychopathic” killer, responsible for the murders of 42 women, including his wife.

Members of the public with information are urged to call the DCI hotline 0800722203 or police hotlines 999, 911, and 112. Despite the reward, Jumaisi’s whereabouts, along with the other escapees, remain unknown.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Comments
