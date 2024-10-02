Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right) meets with Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour, alongside newly appointed Kenyan Ambassador to Iran Major General Jonah Mwangi and Head of the Middle East Directorate at the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdishakur Hussein, to discuss bilateral relations amid significant regional developments. /October 2, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Regional Developments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi met with Ali Gholampour, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kenya, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations amid significant regional developments.

According to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Kenya, the discussions primarily focused on enhancing ties between the two nations while addressing pressing geopolitical issues.

The meeting came just hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles against Israel, underscoring the urgency of the current regional tensions.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening their nations’ relations while navigating this complex landscape.

The Iranian Embassy noted that while specific details of the discussions were not disclosed, Mudavadi and Gholampour addressed matters of mutual interest that impact both countries.

In attendance were Major General Jonah Mwangi, the newly appointed Kenyan Ambassador to Iran, and Abdishakur Hussein, Head of the Middle East Directorate at the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

