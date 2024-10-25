Connect with us

MPs Vow to Safeguard NG-CDF Despite High Court Ruling Declaring It Unconstitutional

The MPs—Rosa Buyu (Kisumu West), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoreti North), and Ongondo Were (Kasipul)—praised the NG-CDF’s impact, citing significant achievements in education and infrastructure.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 25 – Three MPs have committed to safeguarding the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), despite a recent High Court ruling that declared it unconstitutional, stressing its essential role in supporting local communities and education.

Elachi, a member of the National Assembly Select Committee on the NG-CDF Board, emphasized the fund’s importance. “What the fund has done is huge; it has touched families deeply. We hope to retain NG-CDF in the coming years,” she said.

High Court judges Roselyn Aburili and Kanyi Kimondo recently ruled the NG-CDF unconstitutional, prompting the National Assembly to plan an appeal.

Elachi suggested that the Judiciary conduct public participation for certain rulings. “How I wish the judiciary came down here to speak to the people who directly benefit from these funds,” she said.

Elachi highlighted the NG-CDF’s role in supporting students from low-income families to reach university. “This is something we cannot afford to lose as a country; we must safeguard it with appropriate laws,” she added.

The MPs spoke at a Kisumu West event where Buyu distributed Sh. 18 million in cheques to university, college, and TVET students.

Kasipul MP Were urged the public not to worry about the ruling, assuring them that lawmakers are committed to embedding the fund in the Constitution. “As lawmakers, we will enshrine NG-CDF into the Constitution,” he said, pledging to anchor the fund firmly in law.

Buyu noted that 1,860 students benefited from the bursaries, which had been delayed by the exchequer, putting families in a difficult position with institutions. “Funds arrived in our accounts last week. Many institutions are closing for the festive season, but we had to disburse them promptly,” she explained.

