MPs ask for enhanced security as DP Gachagua’s impeachment kicks off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Members of the National Assembly backing an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to enhance their security as the process kicks off.

The motion, which is seen as a historic and high-stakes political exercise, has led to concerns about the safety of the 291 MPs who have signed in support.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed stressed the importance of securing the MPs involved in the motion, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

“This is a very momentous issue,” Mohamed said, noting that Article 150 of the Constitution, which allows for the impeachment of the Deputy President, has never been exercised before in Kenya’s history.

He urged Speaker Moses Wetangula to guarantee the safety and security of all MPs supporting the motion, not only during parliamentary sessions but also at their homes.

“We want those 291 members of Parliament to turn up on the day of voting without anyone missing. The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kanja, must take responsibility to guarantee the security of these members,” Mohamed stated.

Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, echoed Mohamed’s concerns, urging the security forces to go beyond just protecting MPs, emphasizing that the president’s security is also of paramount importance during this period.

“Any reckless thug could attempt to alter the course of history, and we must ensure that our president is protected,” Maalim warned.

He expressed fear that individuals could exploit the current political environment for harmful purposes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah also voiced strong concerns, referencing a prior incident on June 25 during anti-government protests in which Speaker Wetang’ula was allegedly a target for elimination due to his position in the political hierarchy.

“We are not dealing with an ordinary matter. These are serious concerns. There are threats circulating on social media, and we must take them seriously,” Ichung’wah said.

The MPs made it clear that they expect full protection from the Inspector General of Police as the impeachment motion moves forward.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Deputy President Gachagua of over 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

The motion has been formally accepted by the Speaker, who confirmed that the constitutional threshold for support had been met.

Mutuse, while presenting the motion, stated, “I have no malice, no ill-will, and no personal vendetta against the Deputy President. I am simply fulfilling my duty to the people of Kenya.”

About The Author