Moi Univesirty main campus in Eldoret/FILE

EDUCATION

Moi University closes indefinitely following unrest

In a statement released on Thursday, the office of the Vice-Chancellor directed all students to leave the school premises with immediate effect.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Moi University has closed its Eldoret campus indefinitely over student unrest due to industrial action by the institution’s staff and lecturers.

“The University Senate in a Special meeting held today Thursday 3rd October, 2024 resolved to suspend the teaching and learning activities of the 1st Semester 2024/2025 Academic Year as a consequence of the industrial action of staff and subsequent student unease,” read the notice.

The university directed international students to liase with the Dean of Students for further directions with re-opening dates set to be communicated at a later date. 

The directive followed a week-long strike by staff over poor working conditions.

Lecturers and non-teaching staff staged demonstrations in Eldoret City on Wednesday demanding payment of delayed salaries and implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA).

The workers also accused Moi University management of exploiting them through third-party deductions from workers’ payslips which did not reflect in their overall balances.

