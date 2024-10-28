MoH urges counties to equip hospitals with bleeding disorder kits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Ministry of Health has called on county governments to invest in diagnostic and treatment equipment for bleeding disorders to improve access for patients across the country.

Bleeding disorders, including Sickle Cell Anemia and Hemophilia, require timely diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the East Africa Blood Disorders Leadership Forum, Gladwell Gathecha, head of the Division of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Ministry of Health, highlighted gaps in diagnostic equipment for bleeding blood disorders, particularly in the Western region.

“Only four facilities in Western Kenya, a high-prevalence area for Sickle Cell Anemia, have the capability to treat these disorders. County governments need to invest in equipment for such diseases to reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for care,” Gathecha stated.

Gathecha further reported that 14,000 infants are born with Sickle Cell Disease annually in Kenya.

She expressed concern about the knowledge gap among caregivers regarding the importance of ongoing treatment after a positive diagnosis in infants.

“This knowledge gap puts infants at risk and increases the likelihood of disease complications,” she explained. The Ministry has initiated efforts to address this through Community Health Volunteers (CHVs), who work to educate caregivers on the risks of delayed treatment.

“We strive to support families through CHVs, but challenges such as economic constraints, poor infrastructure, and limited finances sometimes prevent them from seeking further treatment, which poses serious risks,” she noted.

Early detection

The Ministry recommends early detection of these diseases within the first six weeks of an infant’s life to prevent complications.

CHVs also play a key role in raising community awareness about the signs and symptoms of these disorders, advocating for early diagnosis.

“There is a policy for infant screening for Sickle Cell Disease in high-prevalence counties, alongside recommendations for genetic counseling for those planning to marry, to understand their carrier status and potential risks for their future children,” Gathecha added.

The Blood Disorders Leadership Forum aims to foster awareness and facilitate an exchange of ideas across countries, creating solutions and policies to support patients with bleeding blood disorders in Kenya.

