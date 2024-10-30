Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa/MoH

Capital Health

MoH reports 83pc drop in new HIV infections in 10 years

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Wednesday that Kenya recorded 16,752 new HIV infections in 2023, a significant drop from 101,560 in 2013.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Health has reported an 83 per cent decline in new HIV infections over the past 10 years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Wednesday that Kenya recorded 16,752 new HIV infections in 2023, a significant drop from 101,560 in 2013.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She spoke during the launch of the World AIDS Day 2024 Half Marathon.

The CS highlighted that the number of people on antiretroviral therapy has nearly doubled to 1,336,681 in 2023.

“Over the past decade, Kenya has achieved an 83pc reduction in new HIV infections, from 101,560 in 2013 to 16,752 in 2023. Although AIDS-related deaths have declined by 65pc, from 58,446 in 2013 to 20,480 in 2023, each life lost reminds us of the work still needed,” Barasa said.

Barasa noted United Nations AIDS (UNAIDS) commendation of Kenya’s progress toward the 95-95-95 HIV targets.

UNAIDS also acknowledged the marathon’s potential to amplify efforts to end AIDS by 2030.

Kenya’s National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) shared that World AIDS Day 2024 will be commemorated across all 47 counties, focusing on promoting the health and well-being of men and boys.

“The event will address the triple threat of new HIV infections, mistimed pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence among adolescents and young people,” NSDCC stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In June 2021, United Nations Member States adopted the 95–95–95 HIV testing, treatment, and viral suppression targets, alongside ambitious goals for primary prevention and supportive measures.

These targets aim to close treatment gaps across all sub-populations, age groups, and regions.

The 95-95-95 HIV targets require member states to ensure that 95pc of people living with HIV know their status, 95pc of those aware of their status receive HIV treatment, and 95pc of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commends Food for Education Founder, Wawira Njiru

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30-President William Ruto has commended Food for Education Founder and Executive Director, Wawira Njiru’s contribution to school feeding in the country....

24 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya bags 4 international conferences at a congress held in Abu Dhabi

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 30 – Kenya has bagged four international conference and over 50 global event leads from the just concluded International Congress and Conventions...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of UDA Lawmakers Vow to Reject Bill Extending Elective Term Limits to 7 Years

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – A faction of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers has strongly opposed a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Rights Groups Urge President Ruto to Declare Femicide a National Crisis Amid Rising Cases

The coalition, comprising FIDA-Kenya, Siasa Place, and the Centre for Community Development and Human Rights, expressed grief and outrage at what they describe as...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Court stays govt order requiring refugees to surrender passports

The conservatory order, issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye at the Milimani High Court on Tuesday suspends the directive pending a full hearing.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wells Fargo HR Manager sustained fatal head injuries, postmortem confirms

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Tuesday that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging due to severe head trauma.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP withdraws graft case against businessman Yagnesh Devani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public prosecution has terminated ksh 7.5 billion criminal case facing businessman tycoon Yagnesh Divani. The prosecution...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Absentee committee chairs risk losing positions, Speaker Wetangula warns

The National Assembly Speaker warned that they risk removal from their roles if the tendency persists.

2 days ago