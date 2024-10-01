Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango told Capital News that Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after accepting a ride request on Friday was discovered near a dam in Uriri area while unconscious on Monday evening.

Resila stated that preliminary examination shows the victim had sustained multiple injuries.

“The victim suffered an injury on her head which appears to have been inflicted with a blunt object and another injury on her hand believed to have been caused by stabbing,” Resila said.

Further, the Police Spokespoerson indicate that investigations suggest that the victim might have been sexually assaulted.

She was rushed to Uriri sub-county hospital in a serious condition waiting to be airlifted in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Resila noted that the victim’s family was notified of her condition.

Earlier on Sunday, detectives apprehended a suspect in connection with the disappearance .

Resila confirmed the arrest saying the victim’s vehicle was intercepted in Nakuru in the custody of the suspect.

Resila said that preliminary investigations show that the victim did not pick the client through the ride-hailing app.

“The last call she made she had indicated to her family where she was in Samburu, Kwale,” she told Capital News.

