Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango told Capital News that Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after accepting a ride request on Friday was discovered near a dam in Uriri area while unconscious on Monday evening.

Resila stated that preliminary examination shows the victim had sustained multiple injuries.

“The victim suffered an injury on her head which appears to have been inflicted with a blunt object and another injury on her hand believed to have been caused by stabbing,” Resila said.

Further, the Police Spokespoerson indicate that investigations suggest that the victim might have been sexually assaulted.

She was rushed to Uriri sub-county hospital in a serious condition waiting to be airlifted in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Resila noted that the victim’s family was notified of her condition.

Earlier on Sunday, detectives apprehended a suspect in connection with the disappearance .

Resila confirmed the arrest saying the victim’s vehicle was intercepted in Nakuru in the custody of the suspect.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Resila said that preliminary investigations show that the victim did not pick the client through the ride-hailing app.

“The last call she made she had indicated to her family where she was in Samburu, Kwale,” she told Capital News.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC announces job opportunities for 46,000 teachers

TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition challenging SHIF rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filled a petition to stop the Ministry of Health from rolling out of Social Health...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s president has fallen out with his deputy

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been threatened with impeachment proceedings by lawmakers amid intense speculation that he has had a major fallout with...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third attempt to stop Gachagua’s impeachment fails

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – A third attempt to stop the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion fails has failed as a 3-judge bench...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Makau Mutua warns courts to steer clear of Gachagua impeachment drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned the courts not to interfere in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua....

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs raise questions on SHIF preparedness ahead of roll-out

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Uncertainty has emerged over the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) tomorrow following details on gaps in...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges stronger regional cooperation to combat Transnational Crime in Lake Victoria

Omollo noted that limited coordination between border security authorities has made the region vulnerable to organized crime.

19 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects second bid to halt DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The decision is a setback for Gachagua, whose impeachment motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday.

20 hours ago