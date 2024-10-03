Missing Mombasa taxi driver found dead at a Nairobi morgue

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Detectives Wednesday discovered a body believed to be that of a missing taxi driver, Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa.

The finding came hours after police claimed that the taxi driver had been found unconscious in Migori’s Uriri area.

However, the family later disputed the reports saying that they were yet to get in touch with their kin.

Muloki’s body was discovered by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the City Mortuary, Nairobi following interrogation of the prime suspect, Edwin Ng’etich.

Ng’etich was apprehended on Sunday while in possession of the victim’s vehicle in Nakuru.

Preliminary investigations assessed that the victim’s body was found in a thicket in Mai Mahiu next to a road in Lari, Kiambu County.

Muloki’s family was notified of the discovery.

Police are expected to conduct a post mortem examination on Muloki’s body to determine the cause of her death.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango had earlier said that preliminary investigations had shown that the deceased did not pick the client through a ride-hailing app.

“The last call she made she had indicated to her family where she was in Samburu, Kwale,” she told Capital News.

Commenting on the discovery, Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko called for the perpetrator/s of her killing to be brought to justice.

“My heart breaks for the senseless murder of Victoria Mumbua Muloki. I call for swift justice for her and her family,” Mboko said.

“Victoria’s life mattered, and her death should be a call to action against the rising crime rate in our nation, not a moment for silence.”

