Millicent Omanga declines Ruto’s Nairobi Rivers Commission appointment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has declined President William Ruto’s appointment to the Nairobi Rivers Commission, citing personal reasons.

Omanga’s decision comes after President Ruto reshuffled the Commission’s leadership, appointing Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as chair to lead the ambitious mission of revitalizing the Nairobi River.

She was set to replace former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, whose appointment was legally challenged.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to H.E. @WilliamsRuto for the trust you’ve shown in appointing me to serve on the Nairobi Rivers Commission,” she wrote on her X account.

“It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health.”

However, after reflection, she decided not to take up the position, stating, “After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons.”

Despite stepping back from the appointment, Omanga emphasized her dedication to Nairobi’s environmental restoration.

“I remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers and stand ready to contribute in any capacity that aligns with my current commitments,” she said in her statement.

President Ruto established the Nairobi Rivers Commission to restore Nairobi’s rivers and transform them into sustainable urban resources.

The rivers have long suffered from pollution, neglect, and urban encroachment, posing severe health risks to residents.

Ruto’s reconstituted Commission, initially comprising political figures, environmental experts, and community leaders, was tasked with cleaning and rehabilitating these water bodies to make them suitable for urban use.

About The Author