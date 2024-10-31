MCK calls for peaceful coexistence between journalists, security agencies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged security agencies to collaborate with the media to build trust and transparency between law enforcement and the public.

The council’s Meru Regional Coordinator, Jackson Karanja called on security agencies to collaborate with journalists to enable them to report accurately on matters affecting the public.

He said that fostering such relationships is key to building trust and transparency while promoting a conducive environment for journalists to operate in.

“A strong partnership allows the media to fulfill its watchdog role responsibly, fostering mutual understanding between the parties,” he said during a meeting with Meru County Police Commander, Steve Oloo.

Mr Oloo mentioned that responsible media reporting can help prevent the escalation of conflicts and promote peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

“Security challenges often stem from misunderstandings or mistrust. When media reports are fair and well-informed, they help bridge divides between communities by fostering understanding and respect,” he said.

He emphasised the strong link between security and national development, stating that both rely on ensuring the safety and support of communities.

“The media can contribute by spotlighting progress in areas of need and promoting a shared vision for the future”, he noted.

During the meeting, the two explored potential areas for collaboration, including joint community outreach programs, workshops on crime reporting and strategies to combat misinformation.

