Marsabet-based police officer linked to a string of robberies in Meru arrested

Investigators believe Munene colluded with the suspects, aiding their criminal activities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Detectives from the DCI’s Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) alongside the Operation Support Unit (OSU) and the Operation Action Team (OAT), have apprehended three suspects linked to a series of violent robberies in Meru.

Among those in custody is Dominic Munene Peter, a police officer stationed in Marsabit County.

Investigators believe Munene colluded with the suspects, aiding their criminal activities.

The trio, DCI belives, is responsible for numerous violent incidents in Imenti North and Buuri West Sub-Counties, where they have terrorized local residents.

One notable incident occurred on September 5, when the suspects allegedly stormed a homestead in Magati village, stealing two prized cows — a Friesian and an Ayrshire.

“During this audacious act, they fired five live rounds into the air, sending innocent villagers scampering for their safety,” DCI said Wednesday.

Cattle raids

On September 15, the suspects reportedly raided a home in the Rugusu area, stealing a dairy cow.

They loaded the cow into a pickup truck and fled the scene. During their raid, the suspects allegedly shot the owner who had raised alarm.

Medics at Kiirua Mission Hospital pronounced her dead upon arrival at the facility.

In a recent crime, the suspects attempted to set a four-bedroom house on fire, but their efforts failed.

Frustrated, they fired indiscriminately at the door, wounding the homeowner and his wife. The victims are hospitalized in serious condition.

Following these incidents, detectives launched a manhunt, leading to the capture of two associates of the rogue police officer: Patrick Muriera M’mbijiwe, 35, and Kenneth Muthethia Kiriinya, alias Kiroria.

During interrogation, the suspects directed officers to Kianjuri village where they claimed to have buried a firearm. At the location, detectives recovered an M16 rifle (SAR model), two magazines, 67 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, a black jacket, two gunny bags, and a brown marvin, all concealed in a hole.

Ballistic analysis linked the firearm to cartridges collected from previous crime scenes.

