Mandera police seize 190 bags of smuggled Sugar at the Kenya-Ethiopia border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Security officers in Mandera have confiscated 190 bags of uncustomed sugar during a recent operation in the Siftu area, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed on Wednesday that the seizure was made following a tip-off from local residents.

“Upon inspection, it was confirmed that the lorry was transporting 190 bags, each weighing 25 kg, of uncustomed sugar,” the DCI stated.

The vehicle has been impounded at Mandera Police Station, where it awaits further inspection by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officers.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to curbing the infiltration of uncustomed goods into the market and praised the public for its continued cooperation in providing information that supports security operations.

