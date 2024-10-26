Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Makueni Deputy OCS arrested while allegedly performing traffic duties in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – A deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from Makueni has been arrested for allegedly undertaking traffic duties in Nairobi.

According to a police report, the officer who was said to be off duty was arrested at the Bunyala roundabout on Wednesday while directing traffic.

The report indicates that he was in full Persian blue uniform and was in possession of a communication gadget make Huawei belonging Tourist police unit.

“He was later collected by the SCPC Kathonzweni and escorted to Makueni County police headquarters, where he was placed in cells at Makueni police station awaiting disciplinary action,” the report indicated.

Traffic police officers direct the movement of vehicles on the road to ensure compliance with the requisite relevant laws and regulations in Kenya.

The mandate strictly handle by the traffic police unit thus meaning it is an offence for an offence who does not belong to the unit to enforce traffic rules on the road.

Kenya Police Traffic Department is under the Kenya Police Service of the National Police Service (NPS).

