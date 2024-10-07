Macron calls to halt arms deliveries to Israel in Gaza war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Oct 7 – French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza on Saturday, prompting swift criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron told France Inter radio that “the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza”.

At a summit in Paris, the French president reiterated his concern over the conflict in Gaza continuing despite ceasefire calls, and he also criticised Israel’s decision to send ground troops into Lebanon.

Netanyahu quickly pushed back but during a telephone call between the two leaders on Sunday, Macron reiterated France’s “unwavering commitment” to Israel.

In a video earlier released by his office, Netanyahu said “Israel will win with orwithout their support”, adding that calling for an arms embargo was “a disgrace”.

“Shame on them,” he said, referring to Macron and other Western leaders who have called for what he described as an arms embargo on Israel.

Macron, in an interview with the French broadcaster which was recorded on Tuesday and aired on Saturday, said “France is not delivering any” weapons to Israel.

He added: “I think we are not being heard.”

“I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel,” he said, adding that the conflict was leading to “hatred”.

Macron also said that avoiding an escalation in Lebanon was a “priority” and that “Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza”.

Netanyahu’s office responded by saying that any country that did not stand with Israel was supporting Iran and its allies and proxies.

Netanyahu said: “As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side.

“Yet, President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them.”

Macron’s office later said that France is a “steadfast friend of Israel”, adding that Netanyahu’s reaction was “excessive and detached from the friendship between France and Israel”.

Speaking in Paris on Saturday, Macron said that while both the US and France had called for a ceasefire in Lebanon, he added: “I regret that Prime Minister Netanyahu has made another choice, has taken this responsibility, in particular, for ground operations on Lebanese soil.”

However, Macron reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defence and said that he would be meeting relatives of Franco-Israelis held hostage in Gaza on Monday.

During a telephone conversation on Sunday, Netanyahu told the French President that Israel’s fight against the Hezbollah group would help “change the reality” in Lebanon and bring stability to the entire Middle East, a statement from his office said.

“Israel’s friends are expected to stand behind it, and not impose restrictions on it that will only strengthen the Iranian axis of evil,” Netanyahu was reported to have said during their call.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country’s “unwavering commitment” to Israel’s security, according to his office.

Monday will mark the first anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7 October, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others taken hostage. More than 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry says.

