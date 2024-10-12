Machakos Court Issues Stay Order on Health Workers’ Strike Notice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 12- The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Machakos has issued an order to stay the strike notice by health workers pending a hearing.

Principal Judge Byram Ogaya ruled on Friday that there will be no victimization or punishment of union members or employees involved in the strike notice.

“The parties shall convene forthwith to negotiate or reconcile in good faith toward an amicable resolution of the dispute, including the grievances involved, and to agree on the minimum safety services in the event of such a strike by union members, with a view to recording consent on the return date as may be just and appropriate,” the court documents stated.

The court also indicated that the parties are free to seek the assistance of the County Labour Officer in Machakos to facilitate the process effectively.

This development comes as Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti warned union members against absconding their duties, stating they risk not receiving their salaries.

The doctors in the county had downed tools on Wednesday following the expiration of their 14-day strike notice on October 8. The union indicated that they would strike if the county government did not address their demands.

