Maanzo: MPs out to impeach Gachagua because he couldn’t bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has claimed that Members of Parliament want to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua because he failed to offer them bribes.

Maanzo who termed the impeachment as “a big joke” described the scheme as mob justice on Gachagua’s confidential expenditure allocation.

“The MPs expected Gachagua to call them every Friday to give them something from the confidential budget,” claimed Maanzo.

“If the issue is about his wealth, he should then be allowed to declare and defend his wealth,” the lawmaker, a member of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party that has vowed to oppose Gachagua’s removal, said.

Maanzo asked Kenyans to vote out the MPs behind Gachagua’s impeachment in parliamentary election due in 2027.

He spoke during a television interview on Thursday amid debate on next steps following the tabling of an impeachment motion against Gachagua in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Public participation

Speaker Moses Wetangula directed countrywide public participation fora at the constituency level on Friday ahead of a hearing on Tuesday.

He said Gachagua could choose to defend himself during the session or send his legal representative.

“We will hold a morning session on Tuesday October 8, and commence an early afternoon sitting on the same day to consider the special motion. I will also interrupt Wednesday morning sitting and at noon for the briefing of the House on the manner of undertaking public participation,” the Speaker directed.

“Noting that the motion will be considered on October 8, I have directed that the Deputy President be notified of his right to appear on the said date from 5pm to 7pm,” the Speaker added.

The motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of over 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

Mutuse presented the names of 291 MPs supporting the motion, a number that surpassed the required 117 signatures to meet the constitutional threshold.

