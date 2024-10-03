Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maanzo, a member of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party that has vowed to oppose Gachagua's removal, asked voters to reject MPs who support the impeachment bid/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Maanzo: MPs out to impeach Gachagua because he couldn’t bribe

Maanzo who termed the impeachment as “a big joke” described the scheme as mob justice on Gachagua’s confidential expenditure allocation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has claimed that Members of Parliament want to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua because he failed to offer them bribes.

Maanzo who termed the impeachment as “a big joke” described the scheme as mob justice on Gachagua’s confidential expenditure allocation.

“The MPs expected Gachagua to call them every Friday to give them something from the confidential budget,” claimed Maanzo.

“If the issue is about his wealth, he should then be allowed to declare and defend his wealth,” the lawmaker, a member of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party that has vowed to oppose Gachagua’s removal, said.

Maanzo asked Kenyans to vote out the MPs behind Gachagua’s impeachment in parliamentary election due in 2027.

He spoke during a television interview on Thursday amid debate on next steps following the tabling of an impeachment motion against Gachagua in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Public participation

Speaker Moses Wetangula directed countrywide public participation fora at the constituency level on Friday ahead of a hearing on Tuesday.

He said Gachagua could choose to defend himself during the session or send his legal representative.

“We will hold a morning session on Tuesday October 8, and commence an early afternoon sitting on the same day to consider the special motion. I will also interrupt Wednesday morning sitting and at noon for the briefing of the House on the manner of undertaking public participation,” the Speaker directed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Noting that the motion will be considered on October 8, I have directed that the Deputy President be notified of his right to appear on the said date from 5pm to 7pm,” the Speaker added.

The motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of over 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

Mutuse presented the names of 291 MPs supporting the motion, a number that surpassed the required 117 signatures to meet the constitutional threshold.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA lawmaker takes on Gachagua ally over call for Wetangula’s resignation

Mwago, an ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, called for the Speaker’s resignation, accusing him of open bias concerning...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula directs constituency-level public participation fora on Gachagua’s impeachment

The exercise will afford Kenyans an opportunity to make submissions on the special motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse at designated centers...

20 hours ago

Top stories

New twist as censure motion filed against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – A new twist emerged Tuesday when Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo filed a censure motion against President William Ruto, surprising...

2 days ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects second bid to halt DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The decision is a setback for Gachagua, whose impeachment motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua terms planned impeachment ‘an act of subversion’

Gachagua asked those plotting his impeachment to allow him to end his 5-year term before President William Ruto considers a possible replacement.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA signals Gachagua expulsion as Ruto allies set tone for impeachment vote

Omar stated on Saturday that Gachagua's continued membership of the ruling party will not be viable.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua clings to ‘5-year contract’ in intesified tours ahead of impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked his detractors to allow him to perform his duties and  stop intimidating him.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua allies secure gag orders against DPP, DCI

Their intended prosecution comes amid advanced plans to impeach Gachagua over his alleged involvement in the June 25 incident when protestors set part of...

5 days ago