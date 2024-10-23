Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK demands probe into abduction, killing of Wajir MCA

LSK urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to conduct investigations aimed at apprehending and prosecuting suspects linked to the killing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has demanded investigations into the abduction and killing of Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA) Yussuf Ahmed whose mutilated body was found in Lake Yahud.

In a statement, the society’s president Faith Odhiambo urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to conduct investigations aimed at apprehending and prosecuting suspects linked to the killing.

This is after his mutilated body was identified by his relatives at a local mortuary on Monday.

“We demand an investigation into the abduction and murder of Hon. Yussuf Hussein Ahmed. We urge the Director of Public Prosecutions to exercise his powers under Article 157(4) of the Constitution and direct the Inspector General of Police to urgently conduct investigations aimed at apprehending and prosecuting all those involved in this heinous crime,” she stated.

The family  which positively identified Ahmed’s body revealed that the body had signs of extensive burns, severe torture and ruthless beating.

The LSK Boss assured that Justice will be served noting that extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances must not be tolerated in a country that upholds constitutionalism and human rights.

“The Law Society of Kenya will continue to monitor this case closely to ensure that justice is not only pursued but also served. The perpetrators must be brought to book without delay to restore confidence in our justice system,” she said.

The body of the Dela ward MCA who has been missing for over a month was found in Lake Yahud.

According to the family, Ahmed was abducted by unknown assailants on Friday, 13th September 2024, at around 8:00 pm, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

The heavily armed assailants, driving in two unmarked Land Cruiser Prados, intercepted Ahmed’s taxi, forcibly removing him from the vehicle, and whisked him away to an unknown location.

Despite the family reporting the incident to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Makadara Police Station no action has so far been taken by the Authorities.

