Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 18, 2024. [Photo/Agencies]

CHINA DAILY

London, Beijing seek mutual cooperation: China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the pledge as he met with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Beijing.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 19 — Beijing expressed on Friday its readiness to work with London to deepen strategic communication, boost pragmatic cooperation, and advance bilateral ties to a new stage of stable development.

Lammy is currently in China for a two-day visit, the first British cabinet minister to visit the country since Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office in July.

Wang spoke positively of the British Labour government for proposal to develop a long-term, stable, and strategically significant relationship with China. He said this aligns with the historical logic and practical needs of the two countries, serves the fundamental interests of both peoples, and conforms to the historical and international trends.

China agreed to fully restore dialogue and cooperation mechanisms in various fields between the two countries, and actively engage in mutually beneficial cooperation in areas including trade, finance and green development, Wang said.

As the Taiwan question and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, he called on both sides to respect each other’s concerns in order to create an atmosphere conducive to exchange and cooperation.

The British government is committed to enhancing dialogue and cooperation, and effectively managing differences with China in a consistent, mutually respectful, and mutually beneficial manner, Lammy said.

He pledged the UK’s commitment to its stance on the Taiwan question, as established when forming diplomatic relations with China, saying the country would honor this commitment in the long run.

Emphasizing that the UK and China enjoy extensive common interests, he said there should be no “iron curtain” between the two countries. He added that the UK looks forward to embarking on a new journey of robust growth in the UK-China partnership.

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the UK and China bear a special responsibility for maintaining world peace and security, he said, adding that they should jointly uphold free trade, and work toward addressing geopolitical crises and complex challenges through diplomatic means.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the Ukraine crisis, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in Myanmar.

