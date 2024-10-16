Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

LIVE: The Senate Impeachment Hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Published

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President . Wed 16th Oct 2024 ,Morning Session.

Order Paper – http://www.parliament.go.ke/sites/default/files/2024-10/Order%20Paper%20-%20Wednesday%2016.10.2024%20%28Morning%20Sitting%29.pdf

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s legal team objects to Orengo’s appearance for National Assembly

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru argued that Orengo was a state officer serving as a first term governor

20 mins ago

Kenya

Kang’ata sparks DP talk succession with surprise Raila meeting

The former Prime Minister, who recently secured Cabinet appointments for four of his top allies, is said to have President William Ruto’s ear, fueling...

21 mins ago

Kenya

Road map for Gachagua successor set as National Assembly schedules special sitting on Friday

President William Ruto is expected to send a message to the house on his preferred deputy who will replace Gachagua

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua’s successor:Why Mudavadi is technically knocked out of the race

The Deputy President is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to disburse Sh1.5bn NHIF claims owed to healthcare facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The government will this week disburse Sh1.5 billion to settle claims owed to healthcare facilities. According to Medical Services...

3 hours ago
Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North. Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North.

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines to stop DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyan girls are pretty, boys are ugly: Gen. Muhoozi says in latest attack on Kenya

In his latest attack, Muhoozi directed his targeted attack on the appearance of Kenyans.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AgTech Industry Calls for Increased Investment to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Industry leaders in the Agricultural Technology (AgTech) sector have highlighted the urgent need for increased investment, particularly to support...

20 hours ago