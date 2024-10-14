Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

LIVE: Senate begins Governor Mutai’s impeachment trial

Counsel for the County Assembly said the sub-national legislature will present several witness accounts including a protected witness codenamed ‘Kericho daughter’.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The Senate has commenced the impeachment trial of Kericho Governor Eric Mutai ahead of a vote on Tuesday.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi flagged off the proceedings at 10.40 am on Monday with legal teams representing both Governor Mutai and Kericho County Assembly appearing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Counsel for the County Assembly said the sub-national legislature will present several witness accounts including a protected witness codenamed ‘Kericho daughter’.

Mutai’s lead lawyer Katwa Kigen also said he will present witnesses including the Governor.

The legal team however said it will raise applications and an objection citing a court order suspending the proceedings.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua Urges Calm Ahead of Impeachment Trial at Senate

Gachagua expressed confidence in the Judiciary to handle the situation fairly if it escalates. He emphasized that it is not feasible for some leaders...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Senator Onyonka Pledges Impartiality in Gachagua’s Impeachment Trial

On October 8, a total of 282 Members of the National Assembly voted for DP Gachagua's removal, while 44 voted against impeachment, and one...

4 days ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi bans Senators’ foreign travel during Gachagua impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to conduct impeachment trial on Gachagua Wednesday and Thursday

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

5 days ago

County News

Senate resolves to conduct plenary trial for Mutai

The notice of motion for formation of an 11-member ad-hoc committee sponsored by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna flopped after it lacked a seconder.

6 days ago

County News

Senate to meet at 2.30pm to consider Governor Mutai’s impeachment

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said Senators will decide whether to hear the impeachment case in plenary or through a committee.

6 days ago

County News

Senate stands ground on Sh400bn allocation to counties

With the Bill being the sole anchor for the disbursement of funds to counties, the National Treasury has received a nod from the Attorney...

October 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Alleged ungodly sex overtures gets Kericho Governor Mutai impeached

Sensing his impending removal, Governor Mutai had recently appealed to the ward representatives for forgiveness regarding his "mistakes."

October 2, 2024