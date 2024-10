0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — Kibwezi West lawmaker Mwengi Mutuse is prosecuting his impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the conclusion of nationwide public participation on Saturday.

Mutuse took to the dispatch box on Tuesday shortly after communication from Speaker Moses Wetangula who termed Gachagua’s Monday night press interview as abhorrent.

Wetangula said the DP should have exercised restraint ahead of his appearance before MPs later on Tuesday.

