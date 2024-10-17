Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

LIVE: DP Gachagua impeachment hearings in the Senate ahead of a vote on charges.

Published

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President , Thursday 11th Oct 2024.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LREB Counties urged to digitise healthcare systems

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties have been urged to embrace useful innovations that allow digital integration programs to...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ unveils Right to Health Bench Book to guide judicial decisions on healthcare

The publication is expected to serve as a critical resource for Judges, judicial officers, legal practitioners, and human rights defenders.

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi Summoned by MPs Over Missing Title Deeds for Sh1.08 Billion Rift Valley Polytechnic Land

The land in question was allocated to the institution in 1972 by the late President Daniel Moi after it was purchased by members of...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Gachagua’s Fate to be Decided Today as Senate Prepares for Impeachment Vote

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the mover of the impeachment motion, faced intense scrutiny during cross-examination by Gachagua’s lead lawyer, Elisha Ongoya. Mutuse, who...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Africa must invest in school feeding program to secure its future

Nairobi, October 16, 2024 – African and global leaders are being urged to invest in school feeding programs as a crucial step toward securing...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua suffers setback after Kingi declines to allow objection to new evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faced another setback as Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declined his counsel’s objection to new...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi allows Orengo to represent National Assembly in Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi dismissed objections raised by Gachagua’s counsel, stating that they had failed to demonstrate any prejudice resulting from Orengo’s participation.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges banks to lower interest rates to spur economic growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President William Ruto has urged local banks to lower interest rates in order to stimulate economic growth by providing...

20 hours ago