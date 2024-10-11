Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Language barrier not a problem for Kenya police operating in Haiti

Concerns had been raised about how well the officers would adapt without fluency in Haiti’s national languages.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Haiti’s Interim Prime Minister, Garry Conille, has dispelled earlier concerns that language barriers between Haitian forces and the Kenyan police units involved in the Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSS) would hinder peacekeeping efforts in the troubled nation.

Speaking Friday, Conille who is on an official visit in Kenya assured the public that the language differences between Kenyan officers, who primarily speak Swahili and English, and their Haitian counterparts, who predominantly speak French and Creole, have not affected the mission’s effectiveness.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Before the deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti, concerns had been raised about how well the officers would adapt without fluency in Haiti’s national languages.

“Early on in this process, you will recall that doubters had thought that language would be a barrier. Let me confirm that it is not,” said the Prime Minister.

However, Conille, who has been closely monitoring the mission, highlighted that the teams have successfully integrated and are working effectively, even in some of the most challenging operational environments.

“I follow directly operations in some of the most difficult circumstances, and they found ways to make sure that they protect each other and get the mission accomplished,” he said.

Conille praised the Kenyan police for their invaluable contributions to supporting the Haitian police force, saying their presence has been crucial in stabilizing key areas.

 “The first deployment of the Kenyan contingent in Haiti has been extremely helpful. They have engaged almost immediately, working side by side with the Haitian Police Force,” he said. “They bring a wealth of experience and continue to engage with us significantly.”

He emphasized the urgency of sustaining the mission’s progress, given Haiti’s ongoing humanitarian and security crises.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Conille urged the international community to fulfill their financial commitments to the mission, warning that continued progress depends on these pledges being honored.

“The progress we are seeing is contingent on continuing to provide the Haitian people with the desperately needed relief,” he said.

In September last year, Kenya announced that its police officers had begun taking French lessons in preparation for the Haiti deployment.

Then-Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua explained that this was part of efforts to help the officers communicate more effectively with their Haitian counterparts and the general public during peacekeeping operations.

“The two official languages of Haiti are French and Haitian Creole, and the exercise will enable Kenyan forces to better communicate with the Haitian people and restore order in the country,” Mutua said at the time.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince that has led to displacement of hundreds of thousands.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes urgent cash call for Haiti mission

Kenya has appealed for urgent financial support from the international community to sustain a police deployment in Haiti, which has been extended by a...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infotrak:73pc of Kenyans believe country headed in the wrong direction

Those interviewed cited rampant corruption in the country, poor infrastructure, tribalism.

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges international community to honour Haiti security mission

The President said there is an urgent need for personnel, logistics and financial resources to sustain and expand the security mission.

31 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

20pc of Kenyans prefer Kindiki to replace Gachagua if ouster succeeds

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – As Senators gear to consider the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,an opnion poll has ranked Interior Cabinet...

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges international community to fulfill Haiti mission pledges

Ruto emphasized that increased funding and resources are crucial to restoring order and peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria clears the air on M-Pesa paybills as tax registers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11—President William Ruto’s economic advisor Moses Kuria has clarified his remarks about virtual electronic tax registers (ETRs) made during the recent...

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court of Appeal overturns 67yr graft conviction against MP Waluke

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Court of Appeal has overturned the 67-year graft conviction of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers case challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment to CJ Koome for empanelment of 3-judge bench

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The High Court has referred the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment to Chief Justice Martha Koome for...

5 hours ago