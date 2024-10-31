Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Lamu County Assembly rejects deputy governor nominee James Gichu

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Lamu County Assembly on Wednesday rejected the nomination of James Gichu as Deputy Governor.

Gichu, who currently serves as the County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Agriculture, had been nominated by Lamu Governor Issa Timamy to fill the vacancy left by Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Munyua passed away last month due to health complications.

During the vote, the Assembly saw a deadlock, with 9 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) supporting Gichu’s nomination and 9 opposing it.

Assembly protocols require a majority to confirm a nomination; thus, the Speaker was left with no choice but to reject Gichu’s appointment, effectively halting his nomination.

The session was notably brief with no debate or statements from the MCAs explaining their votes.

“It was a split decision, and due to the tie, the Speaker had to follow procedure and automatically reject the nomination,” explained Majority Leader Bwana Bunu.

Nominated MCA Ahmed Medo noted that the Speaker’s ruling was a necessary response to the deadlock.

“When a tie occurs, Assembly protocol dictates that the nomination cannot proceed, so the Speaker was compelled to rule against the appointment,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Governor Timamy now faces a 14-day deadline to either propose a new nominee or persuade the Assembly to reconsider Gichu’s nomination.

This is expected to intensify political lobbying, especially from Mpeketoni, the hometown of the late Deputy Governor Munyua, whose residents may push for a successor from their region.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

The Diplomatic Space

Diplomatic Missions Call on Kenya to Address Rising Arbitrary Arrests and Disappearances

Envoys from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom want President William Ruto to uphold his commitment to...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Women Urged to Prioritize Safety Amid Alarming Rise in Femicide Cases

This comes as Kenya reports 97 cases of femicide in the past three months, highlighting an alarming rise in gender-based violence.

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Former Kimilili Member of Parliament Suleiman Murunga has died. His death was confirmed by the current legislator Didmus Barasa...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF approves Sh78bn loan to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31– The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a disbursement of Sh78 billion (US$605 million) to assist Kenya in bolstering its...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto jets out to Bunjumbura for COMESA Heads of State Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – President William Ruto has jetted out to Bujumbura for the 23rd Summit of Common Market for Eastern and Southern...

5 hours ago

County News

Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Denies Allegations of Unauthorized Surveillance with Telcos

This follows a recent exposé in the Nation alleging that state agencies and telecom companies had been accessing call data and location information to...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman yields firearm of slain Wells Fargo HR boss in a shootout

The gun battle started when police stopped a vehicle the suspect and her boyfriend were driving on Wednesday.

1 day ago