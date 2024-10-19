Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIG Lagat assured the local community members on measures the government has taken to restore normalcy and ensure that learning activities are uninterrupted/NPS

County News

Lagat, Masengeli lead security mission to tense Tana region

While inspecting the stations and holding meetings with officers, the police chiefs emphasised on the need for sharing resources, preventing domestic and cross border crimes especially on human and contraband trafficking.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Deputies Inspector General Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service) Friday led a security mission to assess security situation in Tana River County following recent clashes.

While inspecting the stations and holding meetings with officers, the police chiefs emphasised on the need for sharing resources, preventing domestic and cross border crimes especially on human and contraband trafficking.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two vowed to deal firmly and dismantle organized criminal gangs including the infamous panga boys, and malpractices of corruption.’

Speaking when they toured Anole Primary School, DIG Lagat assured the local community members on measures the government has taken to restore normalcy and ensure that learning activities are uninterrupted.

National security agencies in the region were advised to work closely with the locals in order to experience the desired peace and order.

Disturbed region

The government recently declared 12 locations in Tana River as disturbed and dangerous due to insecurity.

The declaration, outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13181 dated October 11, 2024, affects 12 locations across Bangale and Tana North sub-counties: Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, Mbalambala, Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days but could be extended if necessary.

“This notice shall take effect on 11th October 2024 as from 6.30 p.m. for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct,” read the notice by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack in Nanighi Village claiming four more lives and destroying several traditional manyattas. The violence is believed to have been sparked by a dispute over access to a local watering point.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further bloodshed.

By Susan Simolo

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Bans Firearms in Parts of Tana River Amid Deadly Clashes

The ban will last 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Parts of Tana River Declared ‘Disturbed and Dangerous’ Amid Rising Clashes

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack...

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Police question 3 Tana River legislators, MCAs over ongoing clan clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have questioned three legislators from Tana River County in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes...

October 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat urges warring clans in Tana River to embrace peace

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has called on the warring Communities in Tana River County to...

October 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Tana River administrator who allegedly sold relief food intended for needy residents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have apprehended a Tana River administrator in connection with selling relief food meant for...

January 31, 2024

County News

Kibera court hands man 60-year jail term for defiling 2-year-old

The convict lured the minor on July, 25, 2022, from where she was playing with her friends in the pretext of going to buy...

December 19, 2023

County News

KeNHA warns of potential flooding in Tana River as waters upstream surge

KeNHA Tuesday said it had recorded increased water levels at Madogo Total Station, Mororo, and Tana River Bridge signifying potential flooding.

December 19, 2023