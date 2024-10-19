Lagat, Masengeli lead security mission to tense Tana region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Deputies Inspector General Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service) Friday led a security mission to assess security situation in Tana River County following recent clashes.

While inspecting the stations and holding meetings with officers, the police chiefs emphasised on the need for sharing resources, preventing domestic and cross border crimes especially on human and contraband trafficking.

The two vowed to deal firmly and dismantle organized criminal gangs including the infamous panga boys, and malpractices of corruption.’

Speaking when they toured Anole Primary School, DIG Lagat assured the local community members on measures the government has taken to restore normalcy and ensure that learning activities are uninterrupted.

National security agencies in the region were advised to work closely with the locals in order to experience the desired peace and order.

Disturbed region

The government recently declared 12 locations in Tana River as disturbed and dangerous due to insecurity.

The declaration, outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13181 dated October 11, 2024, affects 12 locations across Bangale and Tana North sub-counties: Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, Mbalambala, Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days but could be extended if necessary.

“This notice shall take effect on 11th October 2024 as from 6.30 p.m. for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct,” read the notice by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack in Nanighi Village claiming four more lives and destroying several traditional manyattas. The violence is believed to have been sparked by a dispute over access to a local watering point.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further bloodshed.

By Susan Simolo

