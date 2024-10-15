Kwale to host Mashujaa day for the first time in country’s history

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Kwale County is gearing to host this year’s Mashujaa Day national celebrations for the first time in Kenya’s history.

The event slated for October 20, which honors Kenya’s heroes, is poised to bring significant benefits to the region, including infrastructural development and economic growth.

The choice of Kwale as the venue marks the first time a major national celebration, presided over by President William Ruto, will take place in the South Coast.

The decision has generated excitement and among the people of Kwale ahead of the national event.

“It is more than a celebration; it is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the county’s potential and the projects that are rapidly transforming the region,” said Majuma Karisa Charo, a college student in the county.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will focus on the theme of “Affordable Housing,” a key pillar of the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

This initiative aims to boost homeownership and address Kenya’s housing deficitKwale is already benefitting from key infrastructure projects, including the near-completion of Kwale Stadium which has created from job opportunities for the residents.

The primary event will be held at the Kwale Stadium, which is currently undergoing a massive facelift to accommodate the expected 12,000 guests, including national dignitaries, local residents, and tourists.

Principal Secretary, Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo pointed out that the renovations at the stadium are progressing swiftly, with construction works nearing completion.

The stadium, which previously had only two terraces, will feature expanded seating and modern amenities to host the Mashujaa Day event.

“Contractors have been working around the clock to ensure that the stadium will be ready for the big day. Once completed, the facility will stand as a lasting legacy for Kwale, with potential to host sporting events, including Kenya Premier League matches—a significant upgrade that was unimaginable before this project began,” Omollo stated.

Alongside the stadium, President Ruto will host a luncheon at the County Commissioner’s residence, which is being transformed into a mini state lodge.

The residence has been completely rebuilt.

A spot-check at the residence revealed that most of the works has been done including landscaping, security, and road construction to ensure the venue is fit for the ceremony.

Mashujaa Day’s arrival in Kwale has catalyzed a wave of development projects that will have long-term benefits for the county.

One of the key improvements is the upgrading of the local road network.

Roads leading to Kwale Stadium and other key areas are being refurbished by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

“You see, these infrastructure improvements are expected to have a long-lasting impact on the county’s economy by making it easier for people and goods to move around, further boosting trade and tourism,” said John Ngugi, a resident of Kwale town.

In addition, the Diani Airport, one of the key transport hubs in the county, is also undergoing a significant upgrade.

In preparation for the influx of dignitaries and visitors, the airport and the surrounding roads are being refurbished.

PS Omollo believes that, had it not been for the Mashujaa Day event, this vital infrastructure might not have received the attention it is now getting.With the national spotlight on Kwale, local businesses are already experiencing a boost.

The hospitality industry, in particular, is thriving as visitors and officials involved in the preparations seek accommodation in the county’s hotels.

Kwale’s hotel owners have been advised to upgrade their facilities to ensure they can meet the high standards expected during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

As Omollo noted, the preparations have also created numerous job opportunities for local residents.

Hundreds of workers have been hired to help with the renovations at the stadium, the mini state lodge, and other construction sites.

“You see all those young men and women in Kwale who were previously idling around are now earning a living by working on these projects, and the positive effects are already being felt in their households. This is truly a game-changer,” Omollo explained.

Additionally, the celebrations have attracted a variety of temporary business opportunities, from catering to logistics, as entrepreneurs position themselves to capitalize on the influx of visitors.

“Together with my able team, we are ready and willing to supply eateries like snacks and water at Kwale Stadium on the big day,” said Khadija Mohammed, a water vendor in Kwale town.

With such a high-profile event, security preparations have been ramped up in the Coastal County.

The Interior PS noted that a multi-agency approach is being employed, with coordination between the county government, the police, and regional security teams to ensure that every aspect of safety is addressed.

“This heightened security presence is not just for the event itself. Security in Kwale has been increased well in advance of the celebrations and will continue to be a priority even after Mashujaa Day, ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors,” he said.

The Kwale County Commissioner, Stephen Orinde reveled that traffic management is also being carefully planned, with several parking areas already identified to accommodate the influx of vehicles on the day.

“For instance, helicopter landing sites have been inspected and upgraded, including Diani Airport, which is seeing significant enhancements ahead of the event,” Orinde Orinde said.

