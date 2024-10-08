Connect with us

Morara Kebaso.

NATIONAL NEWS

“Kufa Makanga, Kufa Dereva” Remarks Land Morara Kebaso in Trouble

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8- Political activist Morara Kebaso has found himself in hot water following his controversial remarks during a public participation event at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday.

His utterance of “kufa makanga, kufa dereva” (loosely translated as “if the driver dies, the conductor dies too”) has led to his arrest for allegedly creating a disturbance likely to cause a breach of peace.

Kebaso was arrested on October 8 following chaotic scenes at Bomas of Kenya where he attempted to present his views on the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. According to the charge sheet, his remarks incited a reaction from the audience, prompting police intervention.

His lawyer, Pareno Solanka, confirmed that Kebaso was taken to the Lang’ata Police Station before being transferred to the Karen Police Station. Following hours of detention, he was released on a free bond.

Upon his release, Kebaso stated, “I have been released on free bond from Karen Police Station for uttering the words ‘kufa makanga, kufa dereva.’ I’m back in town like I never left,” expressing gratitude to his supporters for their backing.

During the public participation exercise, chaos erupted as Kebaso arrived flanked by supporters chanting “Gachagua Must Go.” The atmosphere quickly turned hostile as he attempted to address the meeting, resulting in a barrage of chairs being thrown in his direction.

Legislators present, including Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang and Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, struggled to maintain order amid the uproar. “Young men, please don’t disrupt this meeting,” Kajwang urged, while Elachi emphasized the importance of respect for diverse opinions in the forum.

Despite their efforts, tensions escalated, leading to a group of youths confronting Morara, who was ultimately forced to flee the scene for his safety as the crowd chanted, “Morara must go! Morara must go!”

Reflecting on the incident, Kebaso expressed that the hostility he faced seemed pre-planned, citing red flags that indicated a trap had been set for his arrival. He remarked on the obstacles he encountered trying to enter the venue, claiming that police officers initially prevented him from gaining access, only to be pushed in by the crowd.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

