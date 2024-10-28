Connect with us

EDUCATION

KNEC officials flag off KPSEA with a call for conducive environment for candidates

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 — The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) got underway on Monday with 1.3 students nationwide taking part in the evaluation which will pave way for their transition to Grade VII next year.

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials precided over the exercise with KNEC Chairman, Prof Julius Nyabundi, and CEO, Dr. David Njengere, leading the distribution of assessment materials.

Dr. Njengere urged the centre managers to allow the candidates to sit the assessment in a natural environment.

The assessment will begin with Mathematics and English both of which will be offered in three versions including large print and braille.

Candidates will sit for the Integrated Science and Kiswahili, with the option for Kenyan Sign Language on Tuesday.

The assessment will culminate on Wednesday with candidates taking Creative Arts and Social Studies.

In this article:
