Kisumu County Finance Chief George Okong’o is shielded by colleagues as officers attempt to arrest him outside the Kisumu High Court on Octo er 29, 2024, following a suspended jail sentence for contempt of court over unpaid contractor fees. /OJWANG JOE.

County News

Kisumu Finance Chief Granted Reprieve Amid Court Dispute Over Contractor Payment

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 30 – Drama unfolded at Kisumu High Court on Tuesday evening when Kisumu County Executive Committee Member for Finance, George Okong’o, narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Justice Shariff Mwanaisha issued Okong’o a suspended sentence of two months, postponed until December 19, and fined him Sh200,000 for contempt of court. The delay is intended to allow the county time to settle an outstanding bill with contractor Majock Construction, to whom it owes Sh16 million. The county has already paid Sh8 million and requested the court’s consideration.

The court also ordered the release of Acting Chief Finance Officer Martin Okode, suspending his five-month jail term. Okode, who had been serving his sentence at Kodiaga Maximum Prison, had paid a Sh200,000 fine.

After the court adjourned, officers attempted to arrest Okong’o, prompting a scuffle as his security team and county employees intervened. The standoff moved from the courtroom’s first-floor stairway to the exit, where Okong’o eventually made his way to City Hall. Police insisted on detaining him until the fine was paid.

Deputy Governor Dr. Mathews Owili, who was present, appealed to officers to allow the fine’s payment without arresting Okong’o. “It is my appeal to you, please leave the CEC alone—the fine is being paid,” he pleaded.

In court, Okong’o expressed gratitude for the suspension, citing the county’s financial challenges. Deputy Governor Owili also praised the ruling, pledging that the county would comply with payment orders. He explained that delays in contractor payments result from lagging disbursements from the national treasury.

The legal dispute between Kisumu County and Majock Construction dates back to 2013, from the transition of local authorities to county governments.

