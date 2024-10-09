Connect with us

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi orders Supplementary Order Paper after gazetting Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi gave the directive Wednesday morning even as the Government Printer published a special issue declaring a Speacil Sitting.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has orderd the publication of a Supplementary Order Paper to consider “urgent matters” signaling the commencement of the impeachment trial against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The notice authorised by Kingi indicated that the Senate will commence the impeachment trial at 9.30am.

“PURSUANT to Article 145 (3) (a) of the Constitution and Standing Order 78 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, I appoint the sitting of the Senate of Wednesday, 9th October, 2024 at 9.30 a.m. as the sitting convened for the purpose of hearing the charges in the matter of the proposed removal from office, by impeachment, of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, E.G.H., Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Kingi however ordered Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who was due to appear for question time too make his presentation pending the production of a Supplementary Order Paper.

The impeachment trial on Gachagua proceeds to the Senate following Tueasday night’s resolution by the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President.

Heated debate as MPs take turns to discuss Gachagua’s conduct

National Assembly concluded the matter with 282 lawmakers voting to impeach Gachagua against forty-four who oppossed the motion. One lawmaker abstained.

