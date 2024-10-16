Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi allows Orengo to represent National Assembly in Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi dismissed objections raised by Gachagua’s counsel, stating that they had failed to demonstrate any prejudice resulting from Orengo’s participation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has permitted Siaya Governor James Orengo to represent the National Assembly in the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his ruling, Kingi dismissed objections raised by Gachagua’s counsel, stating that they had failed to demonstrate any prejudice resulting from Orengo’s participation in the two-day impeachment proceedings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The learned counsel did not provide evidence that Governor Orengo was engaging in any meaningful employment. In fact, the counsel shifted the burden of proof to the National Assembly. That argument is untenable,” the Senate Speaker declared.

Kingi also dismissed Gachagua’s legal team’s citation on the National Assembly Majority Whip, Sylvanus Osoro, representing Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda and noted a clear conflict of interest in that case.

“What was objectionable was that Hon. Osoro was not only a member of parliament for a constituency in the same county, but also a high-ranking member of the National Assembly leadership,”the Senate Speaker said.

Gachagua’s team had raised concerns over Governor Orengo’s role as a state officer, asserting that past decisions had barred public and state officers from representing clients in the assembly due to potential conflicts of interest.

“Governor James Orengo is a full-time state officer as defined by Article 260 of the constitution, which prohibits such officers from engaging in meaningful employment. Allowing him to represent the National Assembly in these proceedings would be prejudicial,” Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru argued.

Njiru referenced the recent case of Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda, in which Kingi upheld an objection by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, preventing Osoro from representing the Deputy Governor.

“Recently, this house, a record of precedence, upheld an objection during the impeachment of the Kisii Deputy Governor, which involved the county assembly attempting to be represented by legal counsel Sylvanus Osoro, as raised by Senator Cherargei,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, Gachagua’s counsel pointed to a High Court ruling by Justice Ogolla that barred Orengo from representing Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

“A person engaged in direct employment cannot purport to appear and represent a party before this assembly. This would create a serious conflict of interest, prejudice our client, and violate key legal provisions,” Njiru remarked.

National Assembly legal counsel on the impeachment motion argued there’s no evidence to signify Governor Orengo would gainfully benefit in representing MPs.

“There has been no assertions that learned counsel James Orengo by representing a party before this house has precipitated into gainful employment,”

On political neutrality,the legal counsel opposed the preliminary objection, saying it doesn’t stand any merit explaining there would be no conflict of interest even if the Siaya Governor would pursue a political agenda.

“Honourable James Orengo holds an elective position,the honorable senators are elected and politicians.Even if it was assumed that Orengo is pursuing a political agenda,it will not affect political neutrality of the Senate,”

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges banks to lower interest rates to spur economic growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President William Ruto has urged local banks to lower interest rates in order to stimulate economic growth by providing...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo leads National Assembly’s legal team in Gachagua impeachment trial

Orengo's legal team includes prominent lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Eric Gumbo, Moses Kipkogei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Peter Wanyama, Melly Kennedy Kipkoech, and Joan Jeruto.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua denies all 11 charges in Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment motion accuses Gachagua of gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to be sole witness at Senate trial, Sakaja, Mutuse appear for National Assembly

Gachagua will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

3 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: The Senate Impeachment Hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President . Wed 16th Oct 2024 ,Morning...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s legal team objects to Orengo’s appearance for National Assembly

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru argued that Orengo was a state officer serving as a first term governor

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kang’ata sparks DP talk succession with surprise Raila meeting

The former Prime Minister, who recently secured Cabinet appointments for four of his top allies, is said to have President William Ruto’s ear, fueling...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Road map for Gachagua successor set as National Assembly schedules special sitting on Friday

President William Ruto is expected to send a message to the house on his preferred deputy who will replace Gachagua

4 hours ago