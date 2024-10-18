Kindiki’s Second Shot to Serve as Country’s Third DP After Gachagua’s Impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – After two years and five months of narrowly missing out on the role of Deputy President, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now has a fresh opportunity to step into the position.

On Thursday, the Senate upheld the National Assembly’s decision to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, making him the first Deputy President in Kenya to be removed under the 2010 Constitution.

Gachagua, widely known as “Riggy G,” was found guilty of five out of eleven charges brought against him by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse. The impeachment followed a bitter fallout with President William Ruto.

Gachagua, 59, had denied all charges but fell ill on the second day of the trial, and his lawyers’ request for an extension was denied, leading them to withdraw from the process.

This decision opens the path for Kindiki, once a frontrunner for the deputy presidency, to reclaim what many saw as a missed opportunity. During the 2022 presidential campaign, Kindiki was considered a top contender for Ruto’s running mate but lost the position to Gachagua after an intense 17-hour deliberation.

Kindiki expressed disappointment at the time, announcing he would step back from elective politics but remain loyal to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). “I will not seek any appointive positions but will stay available for future leadership roles,” Kindiki had said, leaving the door open for his potential return.

Following the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s 2022 election victory, Kindiki was appointed as Interior Cabinet Secretary, a powerful role he held until President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet in July after anti-government protests over the Finance Bill 2024. Kindiki was later reinstated when Ruto reconstituted his Cabinet.

With Gachagua’s removal from office, Kindiki is seen as the leading candidate to succeed him as Deputy President. Polls by TIFA and Infotrak show Kindiki as a favorite for the position, especially among political leaders and citizens in the Mt. Kenya region. However, he faces competition from figures like Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

Kindiki’s political fortunes, once dimmed, may now be on the rise as the nation awaits President Ruto’s decision on the next Deputy President.

Early Life and Career

Born on July 16, 1972, in Tharaka, Tharaka Nithi County, Kithure Kindiki’s rise to prominence is marked by resilience. After failing to meet the university pass mark at Lenana School, he repeated his national exams at Tharaka Boys High School before joining Moi University, where he graduated with a law degree in 1988. He later earned a PhD in International Law from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Work Life

An eloquent lawyer, Kindiki has been an Advocate of the High Court since 2001 and served as legal counsel at the International Criminal Court (ICC). He taught law at Moi University and the University of Nairobi, and in his political career, he has held prominent positions, including Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker.

Kindiki’s close relationship with Ruto saw him appointed as Ruto’s chief agent during the 2022 general election, cementing his place in the President’s inner circle.

Now, Kindiki stands on the brink of becoming Kenya’s third Deputy President, a role he nearly secured in 2022.

