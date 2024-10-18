Kindiki Nominated as Deputy President After Gachagua’s Historic Impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — President William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Abraham Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President, following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua late Thursday night.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. Kindiki is now set to be vetted by MPs before his formal appointment by the president.

Gachagua made history as the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution after a fallout with the President.

The 59-year-old politician, popularly known as “Riggy G,” was convicted by the Senate, which upheld five out of eleven charges against him, brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Gachagua, who denied all charges at the onset of the proceedings, fell ill on the second day of the trial, leading his legal team to withdraw after their request for an extension was denied.

Kindiki, a soft-spoken lawyer and former Tharaka Nithi Senator, now steps into the role of Deputy President. Analysts had anticipated the position would remain within the Mount Kenya region, a crucial base for President Ruto in the 2022 election. The President’s choice is seen as a move to maintain stability and avoid further discontent in the region following Gachagua’s impeachment.

Kindiki makes history as the first politician from Mount Kenya East to ascend to the second-highest office in the government. His appointment comes after he was considered but ultimately passed over for the same role in 2022, when President Ruto chose Gachagua as his running mate following a marathon 17-hour meeting.

Kindiki’s rise to this position also follows his tenure as one of Ruto’s key political allies. He served as Senate Majority Leader between 2013 and 2017, before being elected Deputy Speaker. However, in 2020, he was ousted from his position in the Senate after siding with Ruto during the Jubilee Party’s internal power struggles. After helping secure Ruto’s victory in the 2022 general election, Kindiki was appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Born on July 16, 1972, Kindiki’s legal career began after earning his Bachelor of Laws from Moi University. He later pursued a Master’s and a PhD in International Law from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. He is also an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and has worked with international organizations including the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Kindiki’s career in academia includes teaching law at Moi University and the University of Nairobi, where he rose to become the Head of Public Law and Associate Dean. He has authored several publications and consulted for global organizations on issues related to forced migration, international law, and governance.

President Ruto’s decision to appoint Kindiki is viewed as a strategic move to stabilize his administration after Gachagua’s impeachment and the recent reshuffling of his Cabinet. Despite opposition and public outcry, Ruto retained Kindiki as Interior CS after a mass Cabinet overhaul, highlighting his trust in Kindiki’s ability to deliver results in managing the country’s security.

Kindiki’s legal background, political experience, and strong relationship with the President make him a significant figure in Ruto’s administration, with many anticipating how he will navigate his new role as Deputy President.

