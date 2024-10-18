Connect with us

Kindiki is a good pick for DP, ODM says

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) interim party leader Governor Anyang Nyong’o has commended President William Ruto on his nominee for the Deputy President.

Nyong’o says the choice of Cabinet Secretary for Interior Prof. Kithure Kindiki is a well thought idea.

He says Prof Kindiki is a polished man who will bring honour to the Deputy President’s position.

“I want to congratulate my friend Prof Kindiki for the nomination, it is a respect to the academia,” said Prof. Nyong’o.

Nyong’o, who is the Kisumu Governor, says the nominee has a sterling performance track record and will not disappoint Kenyans.

He noted that his work at the interior ministry speaks for itself, having done a thorough job to streamline the security sector in the country.

“I have known him for quite some time, he is a very thorough fellow, a very good mind, very candid, a pro-people,” he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Friday, Nyong’o says the President will now be at peace while discharging his mandate as the head of state.

“If you are DP to the head of state, you must be ready to step in and help the President,” he said.

He says the nomination of Prof Kindiki has been widely supported across the country, with everyone expressing confidence in his leadership.

Nyong’o says the people of Kenya have been positive about his nominations even before the head of state forwarded his name to the National Assembly.

He spoke even as the High Court suspended the Senate’s impeachment of the former Deputy President Gachagua, pending a determination by a bench to be formed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

