Kiambu Senator Pushes for 4-Year Term Limits for Elective Posts Amid Raging Debate

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa is proposing a constitutional amendment to reduce the term limits for all six elective positions—from President to Members of County Assemblies (MCAs)—to four years. He argues that shorter terms will enable voters to hold leaders accountable more frequently.

Thang’wa, a close ally of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, emphasized that reducing the current five-year term would improve governance and responsiveness, stating, “In a rapidly changing world, shorter terms enable governments to respond swiftly to emerging challenges and public needs, ensuring that we remain relevant and effective.”

This proposal comes amid a push by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the term limit of all elective seats to seven years, sparking nationwide debate. Kenyans have until Friday to submit their views on the bill, which has drawn mixed reactions.

Thang’wa dismissed Cherargei’s bill as a political maneuver by the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance to cling to power, especially in the face of declining public approval following the controversial Finance Bill 2024 and Gachagua’s impeachment. He further suggested that Cherargei might be a proxy for more powerful interests, without specifying whom.

“They want to change the constitution to stay in power because they know they have lost the people’s trust,” Thang’wa claimed.

The senator also alleged that the ruling coalition is planning to remove lawmakers who opposed Gachagua’s impeachment from key committee positions but vowed not to be intimidated, saying, “Bring it on!”

A public hearing on Cherargei’s bill is scheduled for October 25 at the Senate Chambers. The bill also includes provisions for the creation of a Prime Minister’s office, to be appointed by the president, and greater Senate involvement in approving the deployment of Kenya Defense Forces within the country. Additionally, it proposes limiting the challenge of gubernatorial impeachments to the Supreme Court.

